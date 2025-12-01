PM arrives in Ethiopia, sets tone for deeper strategic, economic engagement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Addis Ababa on a visit aimed at giving fresh momentum to India’s long-standing partnership with Ethiopia, underscoring the two countries’ deep civilisational ties and expanding cooperation across political, economic and strategic domains.

Modi was received at the airport by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, a gesture the Prime Minister described as a special honour. “Ethiopia is a nation with great history and vibrant culture. India and Ethiopia share deep civilisational ties. I look forward to engaging with the Ethiopian leadership to further strengthen our partnership in diverse areas,” Modi said after landing.

In a symbolic welcome reflecting Ethiopia’s rich heritage, Modi participated in a traditional coffee ceremony at the airport alongside Abiy Ahmed. The Ethiopian Prime Minister also personally drove Modi to the Science Museum in Addis Ababa, which showcases innovation and scientific solutions aimed at supporting the country’s development.

Modi conferred with Ethiopia’s highest honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday was conferred with Ethiopia’s highest award ‘The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia’ by his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali. The award was conferred upon PM Modi in a special ceremony hosted at the Addis International Convention Centre on Tuesday. PM Modi was conferred with the award for his exceptional contribution towards strengthening India-Ethiopia partnership and for his visionary leadership as a global statesman, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement in New Delhi. Prime Minister Modi is the first global head of state/head of government to receive this award.

The visit comes amid sustained high-level engagement between New Delhi and Addis Ababa. Modi and Abiy Ahmed have met on multiple occasions on the sidelines of multilateral summits, including the G20 and BRICS, discussing cooperation in technology, skilling, development partnership, trade and investment, defence, agriculture and people-to-people ties.

India and Ethiopia share historical linkages dating back nearly 2,000 years, with trade flourishing during the Axumite Empire and enduring contacts through ancient maritime routes.

Diplomatic relations were formally established in 1950, and the relationship has since evolved into a multifaceted partnership.

Economic engagement forms a key pillar of ties. India is Ethiopia’s second-largest trading partner, accounting for nearly a quarter of its global trade. Bilateral trade stood at about $550 million in 2024-25, with pharmaceuticals, machinery, vehicles and chemicals forming the bulk of Indian exports, while pulses, flax yarn and precious stones dominate imports from Ethiopia.

Indian companies are among the top foreign investors in Ethiopia, with over 675 firms registered and cumulative investments exceeding USD 6.5 billion, generating more than 17,000 jobs. Indian investments are particularly prominent in manufacturing, textiles and pharmaceuticals, with several Indian firms operating from Ethiopia’s industrial parks.

Officials said Modi’s visit is expected to focus on strengthening political coordination, expanding economic cooperation, boosting defence and security ties, and reinforcing India’s development partnership with Ethiopia, a key African partner and an important voice of the Global South.