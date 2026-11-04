PM Modi attends wedding reception of Manpreet’s daughter

PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended the wedding reception of BJP national vice-president Manpreet Singh Badal’s daughter Rhea in New Delhi.

The reception was followed by the wedding. Rhea Badal has married Congress veteran Karan Singh’s grandson RK Martand Singh. The groom and his father were in their royal fineries at the reception.

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Top leaders of the Punjab BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal were also present on the occasion. SAD was led by top brass Sukhbir Singh Badal and his wife and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

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The guest list featured royalty from the Himachal, Scindia and the Jammu clans apart from several high profile guests, including senior ministers.

The reception was held at the private residence of former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh’s daughter Jai Inder Kaur in Lutyens Delhi.

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Jai Inder’s son Nirvan Singh is wedded to Mriganka Singh, the granddaughter of Karan Singh.