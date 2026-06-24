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Home / India / PM Narendra Modi, BJP leaders pay tributes to Mookerjee on Balidan Diwas

PM Narendra Modi, BJP leaders pay tributes to Mookerjee on Balidan Diwas

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:58 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin and other leaders on Tuesday paid rich tributes to Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary. Modi said the great thinker’s ideals and incisive vision would continue to inspire generations to serve the nation.

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“On his Balidan Diwas, I pay homage to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who dedicated his life to India’s development. His unwavering conviction, courage in public life and commitment to national interest continue to inspire generations,” Modi said in a post on X.

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