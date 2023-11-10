PM: Building houses for poor with same devotion as Ram temple

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday talked about his government’s commitment to building four crore houses for the poor and compared it to the BJP’s dedication to building the Ram temple.

“We built four crore houses with the same devotion as Ram temple,” Modi said while addressing a poll rally at Satna in Madhya Pradesh. Targeting the opposition Congress, the PM added, “During the Congress rule, there was such corruption all around that the dream of the poor to have a permanent house was shattered”. The Prime Minister further said the Congress had no roadmap for the development of Madhya Pradesh.

“The Congress has no roadmap for the development of Madhya Pradesh. The youth of the state see no future in Congress. The state has faith in the guarantees given by Modi,” he said.

Urging people in the state to vote for the BJP, he said their vote has done wonders and the country’s enemies have lost their courage. “Your one vote will strengthen Modi in Delhi. Your one vote will destroy Congress in MP,” he said, adding that if “the Congress is voted to power free ration and free health treatment will stop”.

The Congress at the Centre has created hurdles for the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, which is not permitted to work. The Congress has pushed Madhya Pradesh into the dark well here and BJP is trying to rescue it. Now is the time for sabka vikas (development of everyone). Dalit, backwards, tribal, poor, everyone will get their rights,” the Prime Minister said.

