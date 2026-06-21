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Home / India / PM commissions three indigenously built naval ships in Kolkata

PM commissions three indigenously built naval ships in Kolkata

West Bengal Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Indian Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan were among the dignitaries present at the commissioning event

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PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 10:27 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi in West Bengal. PTI file
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday commissioned three indigenously-built naval ships at the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port here.

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The three indigenously built frontline platforms — stealth frigate Dunagiri, survey vessel (large) Sanshodhak and anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft Agray — represent key operational capabilities across maritime combat, hydrographic surveying and anti-submarine warfare.

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West Bengal Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Indian Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan were among the dignitaries present at the commissioning event.

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The vessels were designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and built by Kolkata-based Defence PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd.

These platforms have indigenous content exceeding 75 per cent, with extensive participation by the Indian industry, including more than 200 MSMEs, in their construction, an official said.

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