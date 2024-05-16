PM Modi: Congress wants to divide Budget on communal lines

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday renewed his attack on the Congress over minority appeasement, saying the then Congress-led UPA government had wanted to allocate 15 per cent of the Budget to the minorities.

Speaking hours after he told a TV channel that the day he did Hindu-Muslim, he would be “unworthy of public life” and it was his “resolve to never do Hindu-Muslim”, the PM said while he was being accused of raising communal issues, he was “only exposing Congress and INDI bloc’s vote bank politics and plans of division based on religion”.

While addressing rallies in Maharashtra’s Nashik and Kalyan (Thane district), the PM said the Congress could never speak of development and could only create schisms between Hindus and Muslims.

“For the Congress, development means development of the people who vote for it. I expose this ecosystem, and I am blamed for Hindu-Muslim politics,” he said, adding that the Congress openly called for minorities as having the first claim on national resources.

“Dr Manmohan Singh (former PM) said this. I was present at the meeting, and opposed it.... Today, I’m going to reveal to 140 crore countrymen for the first time. It’s a serious topic that needs to be addressed. The Congress wants a 15 per cent Budget allocation to the minorities, which means dividing the Budget into ‘Hindu budget’ and ‘Muslim budget’. Many years ago, the Congress approved the idea… Just imagine how destructive this idea is,” he said and asked if the country should be run like this?

“The Congress divided the country in the name of religion earlier, and now wants to do the same thing. If the INDIA bloc comes to power, they would divide the country on religious lines.... we have to keep the country together,” said Modi, urging voters to reject the Opposition.

