DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / PM did not utter a word on ‘vote chori’ during visit to Bihar: Rahul Gandhi

PM did not utter a word on ‘vote chori’ during visit to Bihar: Rahul Gandhi

Was addressing a public gathering on the sixth day of the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' at Bhagalpur
article_Author
PTI
Bhagalpur, Updated At : 09:03 PM Aug 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi greets people during 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Bihar. (@INCIndia/X via PTI Photo)
Advertisement

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not uttering a word on his government's alleged attempt to steal votes by using the Election Commission during his visit to Bihar's Gayaji earlier in the day.

Advertisement

Addressing a public gathering on the sixth day of the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' at Bhagalpur, Gandhi also attacked Modi for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

“The SIR is an attempt by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP and the EC to steal your votes. They are trying their best to snatch your voting rights. The ‘vote chor' came to Gayaji, but did not say even a word on his government's attempt to steal votes with the help of the EC,” Gandhi said.

Advertisement

The former Congress president also wondered why Modi maintains a stoic silence over the issue.

Reiterating his charge that the BJP, in collusion with the Election Commission, was stealing elections in state after state, Gandhi said the PM also did not say a word on the alleged irregularities in Maharashtra and Karnataka polls and the Manipur issue.

Advertisement

“How the EC added about one crore voters in Maharashtra after the BJP-led alliance lost there in the Lok Sabha elections, it's a well-known fact. Vote Chori is an attack on the Constitution. The INDIA bloc will not allow the BJP to steal voting rights of the people of Bihar,” he said.

The entire country now knows that Narendra Modi steals votes, the Congress leader alleged.

All measures being taken by the NDA government are anti-poor, and it has closed all options of employment for the youth, Gandhi claimed.

Modi wants to dismantle the Constitution that Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar gave the country, he alleged.

The BJP is trying to take away the rights the Constitution guarantees to the people of the country, Gandhi alleged.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts