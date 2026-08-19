PM distributes social media ‘report cards’ to ministers, asks them to boost outreach among Gen Z

Ministers at the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday were greeted with white sheets of paper — their digital report cards mapping presence across major social media platforms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all ministers to boost their performance and outreach among people.

Advertisement

The report cards provided details of posts made by ministers, engagement per post, and the number of followers they had.

Advertisement

Recently, MPs invited for breakfast at the PM’s residence were also given similar digital report cards.

Advertisement

The exercise also included comparative social media rankings of ministers, other BJP leaders, and prominent opposition figures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ranked number one. Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Asaduddin Owaisi, Raghav Chadha, Kangana Ranaut, Nitin Gadkari and Arvind Kejriwal were among the other top rankers.

Advertisement

At the meeting, a decision was also taken for ministers to visit universities to expand outreach to Gen Z.

The expectation is that every minister will visit one university a day and engage with students on issues related to the education system, curriculum and examination patterns.

The outreach with youth will proceed as part of a PM-led strategy to expand the social media reach of government leaders and ministers.

Ministers have further been asked to engage with youth through any medium available to them.

Recently, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took the Vande Bharat train from Delhi to Jaipur and interacted with five students on the way.