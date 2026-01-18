DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / PM flags off 1st Vande Bharat sleeper from Malda

PM flags off 1st Vande Bharat sleeper from Malda

article_Author
Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 03:05 AM Jan 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off a Vande Bharat sleeper train, connecting Howrah and Guwahati, in West Bengal on Saturday. ANI
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first Vande Bharat sleeper train from Malda in West Bengal on Saturday, calling it a symbolic link between the land of Maa Kali and the land of Maa Kamakhya.

Advertisement

The launch comes at a moment, as both West Bengal and Assam head towards crucial Assembly elections, with the BJP seeking to sharpen its development narrative in the eastern and northeastern regions. Addressing the gathering, Modi congratulated Bengal, Assam, and the nation on this Made-in-India modern sleeper train, built through Indian hard work and dedication. He said it would soon expand nationwide.

Advertisement

The indigenously designed train features an orange-and-grey body with 18 coaches accommodating 823 passengers. Capable of speeds up to 180 kmph, it includes the indigenous KAVACH safety system.

Advertisement

Sleeper coaches offer ergonomically designed berths for comfortable overnight travel, user-friendly ladders for safe access to upper berths, Divyangjan-friendly toilets, centralised monitoring and CCTV surveillance. All coaches have smart automatic doors for seamless movement.

Passengers will enjoy regional cuisine with trains departing from Assam serving traditional Assamese dishes, while those leaving from Bengal will offer Bangali cuisine. The fully air-conditioned train delivers an airline-like, affordable experience, making long-distance journeys faster, safer, and more comfortable. On the Howrah–Guwahati route, it cuts travel time by about 2.5 hours, boosting religious travel and tourism.

Advertisement

Modi said Indian Railways is rapidly transforming into a modern and self-reliant institution, reflecting the nation’s growing technological strength. He highlighted that today India manufactures more locomotives than America and Europe and exports passenger train and metro train coaches to many countries, which greatly benefits the nation’s economy and provides employment opportunities for the youth.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts