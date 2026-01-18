PM flags off 1st Vande Bharat sleeper from Malda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first Vande Bharat sleeper train from Malda in West Bengal on Saturday, calling it a symbolic link between the land of Maa Kali and the land of Maa Kamakhya.

The launch comes at a moment, as both West Bengal and Assam head towards crucial Assembly elections, with the BJP seeking to sharpen its development narrative in the eastern and northeastern regions. Addressing the gathering, Modi congratulated Bengal, Assam, and the nation on this Made-in-India modern sleeper train, built through Indian hard work and dedication. He said it would soon expand nationwide.

The indigenously designed train features an orange-and-grey body with 18 coaches accommodating 823 passengers. Capable of speeds up to 180 kmph, it includes the indigenous KAVACH safety system.

Sleeper coaches offer ergonomically designed berths for comfortable overnight travel, user-friendly ladders for safe access to upper berths, Divyangjan-friendly toilets, centralised monitoring and CCTV surveillance. All coaches have smart automatic doors for seamless movement.

Passengers will enjoy regional cuisine with trains departing from Assam serving traditional Assamese dishes, while those leaving from Bengal will offer Bangali cuisine. The fully air-conditioned train delivers an airline-like, affordable experience, making long-distance journeys faster, safer, and more comfortable. On the Howrah–Guwahati route, it cuts travel time by about 2.5 hours, boosting religious travel and tourism.

Modi said Indian Railways is rapidly transforming into a modern and self-reliant institution, reflecting the nation’s growing technological strength. He highlighted that today India manufactures more locomotives than America and Europe and exports passenger train and metro train coaches to many countries, which greatly benefits the nation’s economy and provides employment opportunities for the youth.