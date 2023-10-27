PM gifts Rs 7,500 cr projects to Shirdi, says govt working for poor, farmers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth Rs 7,500 crore in sectors like health, rail, road, oil and gas in Shirdi, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.

The projects include Ayush Hospital at Ahmednagar Civil Hospital, electrification of Kurduwadi-Latur road railway section (186 km), 3rd & 4th railway lines connecting Jalgaon to Bhusaval (24.46 km), four laning of Sangli to Borgaon section of NH-166 (Package-I) and additional facilities at Manmad Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

social justice only when there’s no poverty Social justice will prevail only when the nation is free from poverty and the poor get ample opportunities. Welfare of the poor is the highest priority of the double-engine government. —Narendra Modi, PM

Modi also laid the foundation stone of the maternal and child health wing at Ahmednagar Civil Hospital and distributed Ayushman cards to beneficiaries. Among other projects, Modi inaugurated the new Darshan Queue complex at Shirdi, dedicated to the nation the left bank (85km) canal network of Nilwande Dam, and launched the ‘Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana’ which is expected to benefit more than 86 lakh farmer beneficiaries. He also performed pooja and darshan at Saibaba temple and performed ‘Jal Pujan’ of Nilwande Dam.

Addressing the gathering, the PM underscored the policy of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’. He said welfare of the poor was the top priority of the double-engine government.

Stating that the government is committed to the empowerment of farmers, he said during last seven years foodgrain worth Rs 13.5 lakh crore had been procured under MSP while this figure was a mere Rs 3.5 lakh crore during the previous regime. Oilseed and pulses worth Rs 1.15 thousand crore were procured after 2014 compared to Rs 500-600 crore worth MSP procurement earlier.

Speaking about the recent decisions to increase the MSP for rabi crops, Modi said the MSP of gram had been increased by Rs 105 and that of wheat and safflower by Rs 150. He also mentioned that the MSP of sugarcane had been increased to Rs 315 per quintal. In the last nine years, the PM said ethanol worth about Rs 70,000 crore had been purchased and the money had reached the sugarcane farmers. “To ensure timely payment to sugarcane farmers, assistance worth thousands of crores of rupees has been provided to sugar mills and cooperative societies,” he added.

