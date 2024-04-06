PM: ‘Guarantee of action’ is BJP’s manifesto

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 5

On the same day when the Congress released its 25 guarantees as part of its election manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took swipe at the grand old party for a litany of “unfulfilled” promises during its rule and said that it was the BJP manifesto which was the “guarantee of action”.

Cong neglected welfare of poor The Congress neglected the welfare and dignity of the poor, the Dalits and marginalised communities. Its leaders historically disregarded Baba Saheb Ambedkar, obstructed his recognition with the Bharat Ratna for decades and imposed Emergency, holding the Constitution hostage. Narendra Modi, PM

“Our manifesto is seen as a guarantee of action,” Modi said during an election rally in Rajasthan’s Churu. He listed the fulfilment of ambitious promises, including Article 370 abrogation in J&K, criminalisation of triple talaq and passage of Women’s Reservation Bill passed during the BJP rule.

Recalling his trip to Churu in 2019 when the Indian Air Force had conducted an air strike in Balakot to “teach terrorists a lesson”, the PM said: “This is the new India which hits the enemy in their backyard. The enemy also knows.”

Reiterating his anti-corruption pitch against the Opposition, Modi said: “The country has always paid the price for the sins of Congress. But now, when the loot of these family-based corrupt people is being accounted for, they have all become one. I say – remove corruption, they say – save the corrupt.”

The Prime Minister dared the Opposition to keep targeting him on the corruption issue. “I want to tell these corrupt family members of dynastic parties that no matter how many lies you spread, Modi is not afraid,” he said.

The PM added that in its third term, his government would take “transformative” decisions. “What we did in the last 10 years is just a trailer. There is still a lot to be done to take the country forward,” he said, adding that the ruling BJP was fielding achievers from various segments, including sports, to give everyone a say in decision making.

Attacking the Congress, which is BJP’s main rival in Rajasthan, Modi said the Congress and its allies had always prioritised their own interests over those of others.

“These people neglected the welfare and dignity of poor, Dalits and marginalised. They have historically disregarded Baba Saheb Ambedkar, obstructed his recognition with the Bharat Ratna for decades and imposed Emergency, holding the Constitution hostage,” the PM said.

Reacting to the Congress’ announcement of conducting a caste census if elected, the PM said: “INDI alliance failed to grant constitutional status to the Backward Classes.” He added that his government was the first to appoint an SC individual and a tribal woman as the country’s Presidents.

