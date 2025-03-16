DT
Home / India / PM hails RBI for being selected for Digital Transformation Award   

Digital innovation continues to strengthen India’s financial ecosystem, thus empowering countless lives, prime minister said
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:21 PM Mar 16, 2025 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed as a “commendable accomplishment” the Reserve Bank of India being selected for the Digital Transformation Award 2025, and said it reflects an emphasis towards innovation and efficiency in governance.

In a post on X, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it has been selected for the Digital Transformation Award 2025 by Central Banking, London, UK.

“RBI was awarded and recognised for its initiatives, including Pravaah and Sarthi systems, that have been developed by an in-house developer team. The awards committee noted how these digital initiatives have reduced use of paper-based submissions thus transforming RBI’s internal and external processes,” the post read.

Tagging the post, Modi said, “A commendable accomplishment, reflecting an emphasis towards innovation and efficiency in governance.” Digital innovation continues to strengthen India’s financial ecosystem, thus empowering countless lives, the prime minister said.

