PM ‘halted’ war, but couldn’t stop paper leak, mocks Rahul

New Delhi, June 20
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday criticised the BJP-led Central Government over the “paper leak” issue and accused it of jeopardising the future of millions of youths.
“The Opposition will not allow the government to play with the future of millions of students,” he said.
Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul said: “Despite tall claims that PM Modi stopped the war between Russia and Ukraine, Israel and Gaza, he is unable to stop paper leaks in India.” Drawing a contrast with previous leaders, he said, “(Former Prime Ministers) Vajpayeeji or Manmohan Singhji would have shown humility, but Modiji is not concerned about what is happening with students and youths.”
