PM in Guj, Maha today; to launch Rs 35K cr projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in poll-bound Gujarat's Vadodara on Tuesday to lay foundation stones, inaugurate and dedicate development projects worth over Rs 35,000 crore to the country.

The PM will dedicate three key sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor to the nation, marking the completion of the project.

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He will lay the foundation stone for three railway and three highway projects.

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The PM will also inaugurate Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai.

The Vadodara event will also be important as in the first-of-its-kind initiative, public participation for the PM's programme was opened for free registration through BookMyShow, with the Vadodara Municipal Corporation using the private digital platform to manage registrations, sources said.

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“The response was overwhelming — all seats were booked within an hour of registration opening. Registration was then closed, with over 42,000 more applicants placed on the waiting list — reflecting the immense enthusiasm amongst the public for the programme,” said a source in the government.

The programme, officials said, would also feature a fully digital, technology-enabled entry system.