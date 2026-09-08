DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / PM in Guj, Maha today; to launch Rs 35K cr projects

PM in Guj, Maha today; to launch Rs 35K cr projects

Record response to Vadodra event, registration closes in hour

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:38 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in poll-bound Gujarat's Vadodara on Tuesday to lay foundation stones, inaugurate and dedicate development projects worth over Rs 35,000 crore to the country.

The PM will dedicate three key sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor to the nation, marking the completion of the project.

Advertisement

He will lay the foundation stone for three railway and three highway projects.

Advertisement

The PM will also inaugurate Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai.

The Vadodara event will also be important as in the first-of-its-kind initiative, public participation for the PM's programme was opened for free registration through BookMyShow, with the Vadodara Municipal Corporation using the private digital platform to manage registrations, sources said.

Advertisement

“The response was overwhelming — all seats were booked within an hour of registration opening. Registration was then closed, with over 42,000 more applicants placed on the waiting list — reflecting the immense enthusiasm amongst the public for the programme,” said a source in the government.

The programme, officials said, would also feature a fully digital, technology-enabled entry system.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts