PM joins Trump’s Truth Social, shares two posts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday joined Truth Social, the social media app which Donald Trump founded in 2022 after he was banned by mainstream platforms.

Owned by Trump Media and Technology Group, Truth Social is designed around X formerly Twitter, which had banned Trump in 2021. Later, Elon Musk brought Trump back on to the platform.

Modi posted two truths — the phrase used to describe posts on Truth Social. The first was his thank you note to Trump, who earlier shared the Modi podcast with Lex Fridman. The second post featured a picture of Modi and Trump at the 2019 Howdy Modi event.