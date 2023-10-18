PM Narendra Modi lays stone of Rs 4,500 cr deep-draft terminal in Gujarat

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the stone of all-weather deep-draft terminal to be built at a cost of over Rs 4,500 crore in Gujarat.

Modi, who inaugurated the third edition of Global Maritime India Summit-2023 in Mumbai via video- conferencing, said the state-of-the-art greenfield terminal would be developed in the PPP mode.

The terminal will handle next-generation vessels and act as a gateway for Indian trade via the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor. The PM also dedicated more than 300 MoUs worth over Rs 7 lakh crore for global and national partnerships in the maritime sector. He said the capacity of major ports in India had doubled, and turnaround time for big vessels had come down to less than 24 hours as compared to 42 hours in 2014.

Coastal cargo traffic had doubled in past decade, providing a cost-effective logistic option to people, he said.

