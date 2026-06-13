Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday departed on a six-day visit to France and Slovakia, during which he will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, undertake the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since its independence and participate in the G7 Summit in France, where he said India would articulate the aspirations of the Global South.

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In his departure statement, Modi said France occupies a special place in India's strategic vision and noted that bilateral ties had been elevated to a Special Global Strategic Partnership during President Macron's visit to India earlier this year.

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“At the G7, India will not only speak for itself, but it will also give voice to the aspirations of the Global South,” the Prime Minister said, describing India's invitation to the grouping for the eighth consecutive summit as a reflection of the trust reposed in the country by its partners and its growing global profile.

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Modi said he would meet President Macron in Nice to review the progress made since February and chart the next steps in bilateral cooperation, besides exchanging views on pressing global issues of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister and the French President will also jointly inaugurate ‘Bharat Innovates’ on June 14, a flagship event being organised as part of the India-France Year of Innovation. The initiative is aimed at connecting Indian start-ups with global investors and boosting innovations emerging from India's higher education ecosystem.

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From Nice, Modi will travel to Slovakia for a State Visit on June 14 and 15. The visit will be the first by an Indian Prime Minister to the Central European nation since its independence in 1993.

During his stay in Bratislava, Modi will hold talks with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico, besides interacting with business leaders.

He said the visit would build on the momentum generated by the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement and further strengthen India's strategic partnership with the European Union, of which Slovakia is an important member.

Modi will then travel to Evian to attend the G7 Summit on June 16 and 17. He said India's continued participation in the forum underlined its expanding role in global affairs.

The Prime Minister will conclude his visit in Paris on June 18, where he will attend VivaTech 2026 alongside Macron. India will have the largest national pavilion at the event, regarded as Europe's premier technology and innovation gathering.

Modi said he also looked forward to interacting with members of the Indian community in Paris, whom he described as a “living bridge” between the two countries.

Expressing confidence that the visits would reinforce India's engagement with Europe and the G7, Modi said they would showcase New Delhi's commitment to expanding the horizons of its partnerships with the continent and beyond.