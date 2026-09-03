PM-led panel appoints Haryana cadre IPS Sandeep Khirwar as Special Director General, CRPF

In another quick promotion, 1995-batch Haryana cadre IPS officer Sandeep Khirwar was on Thursday appointed Special Director General (DG) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

This is Khirwar’s second major promotion in two years. In February 2024, he was promoted as ADGP, CRPF, from the rank of IGP, CRPF.

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An order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Khirwar would hold the post until his superannuation on May 31, 2033, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

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Tripura cadre IPS officer Puneet Rastogi, also of the 1995 batch, has been appointed Special DG, Border Security Force (BSF). He is currently posted as ADG, BSF.

Bihar cadre IPS officer Jag Mohan, a 1995-batch officer currently posted as Additional Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB), has been appointed Special Director, IB.

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In another appointment, 1995-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer Rajesh Kumar has been appointed Special DG, CRPF.