PM-led panel names Haryana cadre cop Alok Mittal as new head of Bureau of Police Research and Development

In a series of key appointments on Monday, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) appointed Alok Mittal, a 1993-batch officer of the Haryana cadre, as head of the Bureau of Police Research and Development in the National Capital.

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Amit Garg, an IPS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre who is currently serving as head of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Telangana, has been appointed Director of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

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In the third appointment, the ACC has named Sujeet Pandey, a 1994-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, as the new head of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.

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The appointments were notified by the Central Government on Monday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet comprises Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.