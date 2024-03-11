PM-led panel on ECs’ selection likely to meet on March 15

Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, March 10
The vacancies which arose in the Election Commission due to the retirement of commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey and the Saturday resignation of the second Election Commissioner Arun Goel will be filled this week.
Official sources told The Tribune that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led high-powered committee for the selection of Election Commissioners will meet in New Delhi on March 15.
“A notice for the meeting has been received for March 15,” the sources said, adding that the notice for the selection panel meeting came on Saturday evening before the Law Ministry notified the resignation of Goel.
The turn of events signal that the three-member Election Commission, down to just the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, may have both the Election Commissioners in place before the poll panel announces the schedule for the 18th General Election.
Ahead of the selection panel meeting a search committee chaired by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and consisting of the Home Secretary and Secretary, Personnel, will draft two separate panels of five names each for the two posts. One of the names doing the rounds for the post is of former Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan who recently superannuated.
The final selection, as reported by The Tribune on Sunday, will be made by the selection committee chaired by PM Modi and consisting of leader of the largest party (Congress) in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and a Union minister whom the PM will name.
The selection process would be as per the provisions of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, passed by Parliament in December 2023.
