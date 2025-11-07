DT
Home / India / ‘PM Modi a great man’: Trump says he ‘could’ visit India next year

‘PM Modi a great man’: Trump says he ‘could’ visit India next year

Speaking at the White House, Trump said talks with Modi and trade discussions are ‘going good’

article_Author
PTI
New York/Washington, Updated At : 07:51 AM Nov 07, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
PM Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump. PTI File Photo
US President Donald Trump has said he could travel to India next year and noted that talks with India are “going good”.

“It’s great, going good. He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) stopped... Largely he stopped buying oil from Russia,” Trump said at the Oval Office in response to a question on how talks with Modi and trade discussions with India are progressing.

“He’s a friend of mine, and we speak... He wants me to go there. We’ll figure that out. I’ll go. I had a great trip there with Prime Minister Modi, he’s a great man. And I’ll be going,” Trump said.

When asked if he is planning to go to India next year, Trump said, “It could be, yeah.”

India will host leaders from Australia, Japan, and the United States for the Quad summit in New Delhi after the 2024 summit was held in Wilmington, Delaware.

However, the dates for the summit in India are yet to be announced.

In his remarks before the press, Trump reiterated his claim that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan in May using trade.

“Of the eight wars I ended, I would say five or six were ended because of tariffs. I’ll give you an example. If you take a look at India and Pakistan, they started to fight, they are two nuclear nations... They were shooting each other. Eight planes were shot down. It was seven. Now it is eight, because the one that was sort of shot down is now abandoned. Eight planes were shot down.

“And I said, ‘Listen, if you guys are going to fight, I’m gonna put tariffs on you’. And they both went, you know, they were not happy about that. And within 24 hours, I settled the war. If I didn’t have tariffs, I wouldn’t have been able to settle that war,” Trump said.

The president also termed tariffs a “great national defence”.

