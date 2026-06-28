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Home / India / PM Modi addresses Seychelles Parliament in his 20th such address abroad

PM Modi addresses Seychelles Parliament in his 20th such address abroad

After assuming charge as PM in 2014, Modi addressed the parliaments of Bhutan, Nepal, Australia and Fiji

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:52 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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In this screengrab from a video posted on June 28, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Seychelles National Assembly Speaker Azarel Ernesta, in Seychelles. (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)
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Prime minister Narendra Modi's address to the Parliament of Seychelles on Sunday is the 20th national parliament which PM Modi has addressed while in office.

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A recall of the addresses shows that after assuming charge as PM in 2014, Modi addressed the parliaments of Bhutan, Nepal, Australia and Fiji.

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The following year, he addressed the National Assembly of Mauritius, the parliaments of Sri Lanka, Mongolia, the United Kingdom and Afghanistan.

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The journey continued with Prime Minister Modi's address to the United States Congress in 2016, followed by a second address in 2023 making him the first Indian PM to address a Joint Session of the US Congress twice.

Between these engagements, Modi also addressed the parliaments of Uganda in 2018, the Maldives in 2019 and Guyana in 2024.

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The momentum gathered in 2025 when Modi addressed the parliaments of Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago and Namibia during his visits in July, followed by the Joint Session of the Ethiopian Parliament in December, underscoring India's deepening engagement with Africa and the Global South.

Earlier this year, on February 25, PM Modi created history by becoming the first Indian PM to address the Knesset, the Parliament of Israel, during his state visit to Jerusalem.

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