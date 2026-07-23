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Home / India / PM Modi announces fast-track courts to ensure swift punishment in paper leak cases

PM Modi announces fast-track courts to ensure swift punishment in paper leak cases

Says won't spare those who harm the future of our youth

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:53 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Supporters of India's Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) hold placads while chanting slogans during ongoing protests, two days after thousands of protesters marched towards parliament demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination paper leaks, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India, July 22, 2026. Reuters
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that the government has decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure the speedy trial and punishment of those involved in examination paper leaks.

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Speaking for the second time in two days amid ongoing student protests, the PM stressing that "nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth”.

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The PM said the decision was aimed at protecting the interests of students and restoring confidence in the examination system.

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"We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. I have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard," the Prime Minister said.

Describing the move as part of a series of measures to safeguard students' interests, Modi said those who attempt to jeopardise the future of the country's youth would not be spared.

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The announcement comes at a time when student protests over alleged examination irregularities and paper leaks have intensified, with demands for greater accountability and stronger safeguards in the recruitment and examination process.

Modi said the government is committed to protecting the future of students and young job aspirants by taking tough action against individuals and networks responsible for examination paper leaks. He said such incidents undermine the credibility of recruitment and examination systems and shatter the aspirations of millions of candidates.

The Prime Minister said the proposed fast-track courts would help speed up the judicial process and ensure that offenders are punished without unnecessary delays. He added that the government is strengthening measures to make examinations more transparent, secure and fair.

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