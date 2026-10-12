PM Modi announces Rs 13,000-crore infra package for Tamil Nadu

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday announced projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore for Tamil Nadu, pitching them as a boost to manufacturing, trade and employment, while assuring CM Joseph Vijay that the Centre would work with his government to advance the state’s development.

Addressing a gathering in Chennai, Modi said the projects, spanning transport, industrial and port infrastructure, would improve connectivity, strengthen commerce and create jobs for young people across the state. “We want to build a Tamil Nadu that continuously reaches new heights. And for this, whatever help is required from the Centre, we stand with you with full commitment,” he said, calling for a developed Tamil Nadu as part of the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Advertisement

Emphasising that his commitment to the state had remained unchanged despite successive changes in government, Modi recalled his interactions with former CMs M Karunanidhi, J Jayalalithaa, O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami. “Governments may have changed, but my resolve to work for the development of Tamil Nadu and its people has remained steadfast and unwavering,” he said.

Advertisement

Modi said better roads, railways and ports were essential for transporting raw materials to factories and moving finished products to markets. The projects, he said, would generate employment at multiple levels, from engineers and technicians to construction workers and suppliers of steel, cement and equipment.

The PM highlighted Tamil Nadu’s contribution to India’s manufacturing growth, saying initiatives such as Make in India and Vocal for Local were strengthening domestic production chains, from components and technology to finished goods.

Advertisement

Among the industrial initiatives, he referred to the advanced lubricant base-oil project, saying it would create jobs and help reduce the country’s imports. He also pointed to the development of VO Chidambaranar Port in Thoothukudi as a mega container and green energy hub, backed by an investment of around Rs 17,000 crore.

On urban transport, Modi said the expansion of Chennai Metro would make commuting easier for working families, students and senior citizens. He noted that India’s metro network had grown from around 250 km in five cities in 2014 to more than 1,100 km across 25 cities.

Modi highlighted support for Tamil Nadu’s fishing sector through schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, including improvements to fishing harbours and landing centres, cold-chain facilities and assistance for transport vehicles to keep fish fresh.

Later, addressing the golden jubilee celebrations of Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya, Modi urged young people to seize the opportunities available in India, saying their ideas and solutions would help shape the country’s future. “The world is looking for solutions, and you [youngsters] have the potential to provide those solutions,” he said.