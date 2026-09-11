DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / PM Modi, António Guterres call for reform of UN Security Council

PM Modi, António Guterres call for reform of UN Security Council

The 2 leaders hold talks on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, with their discussions also covering ongoing conflicts, freedom of navigation, sustainable development, human-centric artificial intelligence, renewable energy and global food security

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:01 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their bilateral meeting ahead of BRICS Summit in New Delhi, September 11, 2026. Press Information Bureau/Handout via REUTERS
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday underlined the need to reform multilateral institutions, including the UN Security Council, to reflect contemporary realities as they discussed the growing importance of multipolarity.

The two leaders held talks on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, with their discussions also covering ongoing conflicts, freedom of navigation, sustainable development, human-centric artificial intelligence, renewable energy and global food security.

Advertisement

Guterres congratulated Modi on India taking over the BRICS chairship for the fourth time. The two leaders stressed that multilateral institutions needed to keep pace with the changing global order.

Advertisement

The Security Council reform issue has been a longstanding priority for India, which has been seeking permanent membership of the 15-member body (five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members), arguing that its current structure does not adequately represent today’s geopolitical and economic realities.

India has also been pushing for wider reforms of global governance institutions to give greater representation to developing countries and the Global South.

Advertisement

During Friday’s meeting, Modi and Guterres also exchanged views on ongoing conflicts and the need to protect freedom of navigation, besides discussing global efforts on sustainable development, clean energy and food security.

They also discussed human-centric AI at a time when countries are negotiating international approaches to the rapidly expanding technology.

Modi wished Guterres “the very best” for the remainder of his tenure as UN Secretary-General.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts