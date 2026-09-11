PM Modi, António Guterres call for reform of UN Security Council

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday underlined the need to reform multilateral institutions, including the UN Security Council, to reflect contemporary realities as they discussed the growing importance of multipolarity.

The two leaders held talks on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, with their discussions also covering ongoing conflicts, freedom of navigation, sustainable development, human-centric artificial intelligence, renewable energy and global food security.

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Guterres congratulated Modi on India taking over the BRICS chairship for the fourth time. The two leaders stressed that multilateral institutions needed to keep pace with the changing global order.

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The Security Council reform issue has been a longstanding priority for India, which has been seeking permanent membership of the 15-member body (five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members), arguing that its current structure does not adequately represent today’s geopolitical and economic realities.

India has also been pushing for wider reforms of global governance institutions to give greater representation to developing countries and the Global South.

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During Friday’s meeting, Modi and Guterres also exchanged views on ongoing conflicts and the need to protect freedom of navigation, besides discussing global efforts on sustainable development, clean energy and food security.

They also discussed human-centric AI at a time when countries are negotiating international approaches to the rapidly expanding technology.

Modi wished Guterres “the very best” for the remainder of his tenure as UN Secretary-General.