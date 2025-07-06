PM Modi arrives in Brazil for 17th BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday (IST) to participate in the 17th BRICS Summit, marking the beginning of a two-leg official visit to the country. The visit comes at the invitation of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Modi landed at Galeao International Airport, where he was warmly welcomed by officials and members of the Indian diaspora. This marks the Prime Minister’s fourth visit to Brazil.

Upon his arrival, PM Modi was greeted by the Indian community with vibrant cultural performances, including a special dance themed on Operation Sindoor, India’s recent anti-terror operation targeting Pakistan-based terrorists.

The performance struck an emotional chord with the Prime Minister, who appreciated the gesture and interacted warmly with attendees. The event highlighted the strong patriotic sentiment among the Indian diaspora and set the tone for his engagements at the multilateral summit.

In addition to his participation in the summit in Rio de Janeiro, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Brasília, Brazil’s capital.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi shared, “Landed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where I will participate in the BRICS Summit and then head to its capital, Brasilia, for a State visit at the invitation of President Lula. Looking forward to a productive round of meetings and interactions during this visit.”

The PM is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with several global leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

The BRICS grouping—originally composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—has recently expanded to include Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran, reinforcing its status as one of the most influential alliances of emerging economies globally.

Before arriving in Brazil, PM Modi visited Ghana on July 2-3 at the invitation of President John Dramani Mahama, where he addressed the country’s Parliament.

On July 3-4, he travelled to Trinidad and Tobago, meeting President Christine Carla Kangaloo and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. He then visited Argentina, marking the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 57 years.