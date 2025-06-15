DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / PM Modi arrives in Cyprus on first leg of three-nation tour

PM Modi arrives in Cyprus on first leg of three-nation tour

From Cyprus, Modi will head to Kananaskis in Canada to participate in G7 Summit at the invitation of Canadian PM Carney
article_Author
PTI
Nicosia, Updated At : 06:23 PM Jun 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by the President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides upon his arrival at the airport, in Larnaca, Cyprus. (X@narendramodi via PTI)
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Cyprus on Sunday for a two-day visit during which he will hold talks with President Nikos Christodoulides to strengthen bilateral ties.

Advertisement

In a special gesture, President Christodoulides welcomed PM Modi on his arrival at the airport. Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Cyprus in over two decades.

“Landed in Cyprus. My gratitude to the President of Cyprus, Mr. Nikos Christodoulides for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport. This visit will add significant momentum to India-Cyprus relations, especially in areas like trade, investment and more,” Modi posted on X.

Advertisement

Modi arrived here on the first leg of his three-nation tour.

PM Modi being received by the President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides upon his arrival at the airport, in Larnaca. (X@narendramodi via PTI)

“A trusted partnership underpinned by shared values & aspirations. PM @narendramodi has landed in Cyprus. As a special gesture, reflecting deep-rooted historic ties, President @Christodulides and FM @ckombos received PM on arrival at the airport,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Advertisement

“Extensive discussions to further deepen bilateral ties lie ahead,” he added.

In his departure statement in New Delhi earlier, Modi said Cyprus is a close friend and an important partner in the Mediterranean region and the EU.

“The visit provides an opportunity to build upon the historical bonds and expand our ties in the areas of trade, investment, security, technology and promote people-to-people exchanges,” he said.

While in Nicosia, the Prime Minister will hold talks with President Christodoulides and address business leaders at Limassol, it said.

From Cyprus, he will head to Kananaskis in Canada to participate in the G7 Summit at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Following the G7 Summit, Modi will visit Croatia and hold meetings with President Zoran Milanovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

Modi said his three-nation tour is also an opportunity to thank partner countries for their steadfast support to India in its fight against cross-border terrorism and to galvanise global understanding on tackling terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts