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Home / India / PM Modi attends yoga session by Uzbekistan youth, posts video

PM Modi attends yoga session by Uzbekistan youth, posts video

Modi witnessed a yoga session hosted by the Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan, reflecting yoga’s growing appeal in the country and its role in bringing people and cultures closer while strengthening India-Uzbekistan ties

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:20 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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PM Narendra Modi at a yoga session in Uzbekistan. Image credit/X@narendramodi
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his Uzbekistan engagements with a yoga session in Tashkent on Sunday morning.

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Terming yoga as a medicine for mind and soul, the PM said yoga strengthened bonds beyond borders.

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Modi witnessed a yoga session hosted by the Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan, reflecting yoga’s growing appeal in the country and its role in bringing people and cultures closer while strengthening India-Uzbekistan ties.

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He later posted a video with Uzbek youth and hailed their enthusiasm to perform yoga.

PM Modi's social media platforms were filled with images of a morning well begun. And in a video, the PM said to youngsters in the Central Asian country, "Thanks, you performed yoga very well."

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PM Modi is on a two-day tour to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

PM Modi has routinely projected yoga as India's soft power.

In his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort speech this year, he said yoga is a powerful element of India's Saptadhara featuring also handicraft, films, animation, gaming, digital content and creative sector.

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