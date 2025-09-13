DT
Home / India / PM Modi beats adverse weather, travels by road to Manipur rally venue

PM Modi beats adverse weather, travels by road to Manipur rally venue

Conditions were not conducive for a helicopter travel
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:45 PM Sep 13, 2025 IST
Due to adverse weather conditions in Manipur, PM Modi takes the road to the rally venue in Churachandpur, Manipur, on Saturday, September 13, 2025.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday defied adverse weather conditions in Manipur to reach a public rally venue in Churachandpur, opting to travel by road after poor weather made helicopter travel unsafe.

According to government sources, when PM Modi landed at Imphal airport, heavy rain was already underway. Weather inputs indicated that conditions were not conducive for helicopter travel to Churachandpur, where he was scheduled to address a public gathering.

The rally venue was approximately one and a half hours away by road.

“Despite the heavy rain, PM Modi decided he would reach the rally venue by road, no matter how long it took, just so he could personally interact with the people,” said sources.

