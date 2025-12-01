PM Modi calls for greater use of AI in policing

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday called for a rebranding of the police’s image and adopting AI-empowered infrastucture for tightening coastal security.

Advertisement

Addressing the valedictory session of the three-day long 60th edition of DGPs and IGs conference in Raipur, Modi emphasised on the centrality of technology, and urged the police and the wider administration to make expanded use of digital platforms, AI and integrated databases.

Advertisement

He called for fully leveraging systems linked under NATGRID and using AI to convert data into actionable intelligence. He underlined the urgent need to transform public perception of the police, especially among the youth, by deepening professionalism, sensitivity and responsiveness at every level.

Advertisement

Modi stressed upon stronger urban policing, rejuvenation of tourist police systems and widespread public awareness about the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam and Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, which replace colonial-era criminal laws.