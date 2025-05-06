DT
Home / India / PM Modi calls up Albanese to congratulate him on re-election

PM Modi calls up Albanese to congratulate him on re-election

The two Prime Ministers reaffirm their commitment to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:44 PM May 06, 2025 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese. File
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and congratulated him on his historic re-election as the 32nd Prime Minister of Australia.

The two Prime Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) between the two countries. They noted that in its five years, the CSP has seen robust cooperation developing across a diverse range of sectors.

They stressed on the role played by the vibrant Indian origin diaspora in cementing bilateral ties, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Modi and Albanese also exchanged views on regional and global matters of mutual interest and reiterated their commitment to working together.

Prime Minister invited Albanese to visit India, including for the Annual Summit and the QUAD Summit to be hosted in India later in the year.

