Home / India / PM Modi cancels three-nation visit to Croatia, Norway and Netherlands

PM Modi cancels three-nation visit to Croatia, Norway and Netherlands

The visits were meant to push early conclusion of free trade agreements which are under consultations
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:14 PM May 07, 2025 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during an event. PTI file
Hours after the Indian military struck terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled his upcoming three-nation visit to Croatia, Norway and the Netherlands.

The visits, planned for midway, were meant to push early conclusion of free trade agreements which are under consultations.

The Norway visit was timed with the third India-Nordic Summit where focus was to be on hi tech, renewables and investments. In the Netherlands, the Prime Minister was to focus on semiconductors, reinforcing the economic ties between India and the Netherlands.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had cancelled his visit to Russia for the Victory Day event where MoS Defence Sanjay Seth will go.

