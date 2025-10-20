‘Coordination among 3 services brought Pakistan to its knees’: PM celebrates Diwali with navy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the extraordinary coordination among the three services together compelled Pakistan to surrender during Operation Sindoor.

Modi also lauded the valour and determination of security forces and said it was because of that the nation has achieved a significant milestone by "eliminating Maoist terrorism".

He made the remarks while addressing Navy personnel on board INS Vikrant.

INS Vikrant is not just a warship but is a testimony to 21st-century India's hard work, talent, impact and commitment, Modi said.

He said INS Vikrant reflects the capability of India's armed forces and is a towering symbol of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

In his remarks, Modi also said that India is on the threshold of freedom from Maoist violence and "this freedom is knocking on our doors".

Earlier, 125 districts were in the grip of Maoist terror but now that has reduced to just 11 districts.

"While 90 per cent success has been achieved, I'm confident that police forces will succeed in completely eliminating Maoist violence," he said.

Asserting that his government aims to make India one of world's top defence exporters, Modi said more than 40 warships and submarines have been built by our shipyards since 2014.

The PM said the name ‘Brahmos’ strikes fear in some minds and now many countries are keen to buy these missiles.

"The night spent yesterday on INS Vikrant is hard to put into words. I saw the immense energy and enthusiasm you all were filled with. When I saw you singing patriotic songs yesterday, and the way you described Operation Sindoor in your songs, no words can ever fully convey the experience that a jawan feels standing on a battlefield," Modi said.

"My Diwali has been special as it was spent amongst you," he said.