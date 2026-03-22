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Home / India / PM Modi chairs CCS meet on West Asia crisis, Group of Ministers to monitor impact and mitigation

PM Modi chairs CCS meet on West Asia crisis, Group of Ministers to monitor impact and mitigation

Short, medium and long term measures to ensure continued availability of essential needs were discussed

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:24 PM Mar 22, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a high-level meeting in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) and directed that a Group of Ministers (GoM) and Secretaries be formed to study and manage the impact of the West Asia crisis.

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After holding a high level review with top ministers and officials earlier today, Modi held a meeting of the CCS and reviewed the situation and mitigating measures in the context of prolonged conflict.

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Short, medium and long term measures to ensure continued availability of essential needs were discussed in detail and it was decided to explore alternate sources of fertilizers for farmers.

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"Several measures were discussed to diversify sources of imports required by chemicals, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals and other industrial sectors. New export destinations to promote Indian goods will be developed in near future. The PM has instructed that all arms of government should work together to ensure least inconvenience to citizens," a statement later said.

The PM also directed that a group of ministers and secretaries be created to work dedicatedly in a whole of government approach.

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He asked for sectoral groups to work in consultation with all stakeholders.

"The PM has asked for proper coordination with state governments to ensure no black-marketing and hoarding of important commodities," the official statement added.

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