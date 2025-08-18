DT
PM Modi chairs high-level meet on next-gen reforms 

PM Modi chairs high-level meet on next-gen reforms 

Top Union ministers, secretaries and economists attend
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:20 PM Aug 18, 2025 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others during a meeting to discuss the roadmap for next-generation reforms, in New Delhi on on August 18, 2025. @narendramodi on X via PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting, which included top Union ministers, secretaries and economists, to deliberate on the roadmap for the next generation reforms, one of the key announcements he had made in his Independence Day address.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Piyush Goyal and Lalan Singh attended the meeting, besides senior bureaucrats heading different ministries and economists.

Modi said on X, “Chaired a meeting to discuss the roadmap for Next-Generation Reforms. We are committed to speedy reforms across all sectors, which will boost Ease of Living, Ease of Doing Business and prosperity.”

He had on August 15 announced the formation of a task force for ‘next-generation reforms’ and revision of GST laws, as he devoted a major part of his 103-minute speech to highlight the goal of making India self-reliant in a host of sectors ranging from semiconductors to fertilisers.

