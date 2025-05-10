DT
Home / India / PM Modi chairs high-level meeting after ceasefire announcement

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting after ceasefire announcement

Top government functionaries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three service chiefs were among those who attended the meeting
Updated At : 08:20 PM May 10, 2025 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a high-level meeting after the India-Pakistan ceasefire on Saturday. PTI
Following the announcement that India and Pakistan have reached an understanding to stop military actions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday evening with top government functionaries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three service chiefs were among those who attended the meeting.

The Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri  said. The DGMO of Pakistan called the DGMO of India at 3.35 pm earlier this afternoon, he added.

The brief announcement came shortly after US President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after talks mediated by the US.

