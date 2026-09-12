PM Modi, Chinese President Xi back ‘fair, reasonable’ settlement of boundary dispute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday committed themselves to a “fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable” resolution of the India-China boundary question, with the two leaders agreeing that the settlement should be approached from the political perspective of their overall bilateral relationship and the long-term interests of the two peoples.

The formulation came during Modi’s meeting with Xi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit here, in their second bilateral engagement since their meeting in Tianjin in August 2025.

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The two leaders welcomed the steady progress in bilateral ties since their last meeting and agreed that both countries needed to take a strategic and long-term perspective of their relationship.

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“Differences should not become disputes,” Modi told Xi, stressing that the relationship must be guided by three mutuals—mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest.

Peace and tranquillity in the border areas remained an “essential basis” for continued development of bilateral relations, Modi emphasised. He called on both sides to observe existing agreements and understandings on border-related issues.

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The two leaders also agreed to expand people-to-people ties, cultural exchanges, business linkages and mobility between the two countries.

On trade, they underlined the need to address each other’s concerns, including the structural trade imbalance and supply-chain issues, while facilitating meaningful and predictable market access.

The leaders also agreed to continue expanding common ground on regional and global issues and work together in addressing emerging challenges.

The meeting assumes significance as India-China ties have gradually improved since the two sides reached understandings on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control in 2024, followed by a series of high-level engagements.

The Modi-Xi meeting also comes as China prepares to take over the BRICS chair from India and host the grouping’s summit next year.

Modi appreciated China’s support for India’s BRICS chairship and its contribution to the success of the New Delhi summit.

The Chinese President, while addressing a session of the BRICS summit, had called on BRICS members to remain sincere and candid with one another, seek common ground while respecting differences, and respect each other’s core concerns.

He also urged the group to deepen mutual understanding through communication and dialogue, properly handle differences, and ensure that BRICS cooperation continues to move forward steadily.