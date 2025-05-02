Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday officially commissioned the Vizhinjam International Seaport, here, which was completed at an estimated cost of Rs 8,867 crore.

The PM arrived at the port area by helicopter from Thiruvananthapuram city at 10.15 am and walked around the transshipment hub wearing a hard hat, taking stock of the facilities here.

Subsequently, at 11.33 am, he formally commissioned the first phase of the facility in the presence of Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and Thiruvananthapuram Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

Located in Thiruvananthapuram district, the port is expected to transform India's role in international trade and shipping.

The deep-water port has been developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India's largest port developer and part of the Adani Group, under a public-private partnership.

Following a successful trial run, the port received its commercial commissioning certificate on December 4 last year.