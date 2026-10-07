PM Modi completes 25 years as head of government, renews pledge to serve country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday renewed his pledge to serve the country with commitment and dedication as he completed 25 years as head of government.

The Prime Minister began the day by offering prayers at the Shri Vinayak Mandir in Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi.

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After paying obeisance, Modi said, “Today, I performed worship and rituals at the Shri Vinayak Temple in New Delhi. I prayed to Lord Ganesha for the happiness, prosperity, and good health of my family members across the country.”

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“May the grace of Vighnaharta bring welfare to all, and may the nation continue to advance on the path of continuous progress,” he said.

Modi took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001. He went on to lead the BJP to three consecutive victories in the state.

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In 2014, he led the BJP to a historic mandate in the Lok Sabha elections, returning to power in 2019 and 2024.

The ruling BJP has also marked the completion of 25 years of Modi’s public life with a month-long “Sewa Pakhwada”. As part of the programme, party workers have travelled from his native Vadnagar in Gujarat to his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the governance initiatives and achievements of his three terms as Prime Minister.

The month-long programme is culminating today.

On Tuesday, Union Cabinet ministers gave a standing ovation to Modi and passed a resolution hailing his leadership on 10 specific points, including decisive leadership in the face of global crisis like Covid and West Asia war, boost to internal and external security, and pursuit of reforms despite political risks.

The milestone in Modi’s political journey comes at a time when he is facing a severe backlash from the Opposition over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls which has resulted in the deletion of around 13 crore names from the rolls.

The Election Commission has maintained that the deletions relate to dead, duplicate and ineligible voters, while the Opposition has alleged that voters have been unlawfully removed to suit the BJP agenda.

The matter is now before the Supreme Court, even as the Opposition has vowed to sustain the offensive. The Cockroach Janta Party has called a parallel protest on October 10.

On Tuesday, several Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were detained in Delhi after holding sit-ins at Akashvani Bhavan, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar whose ouster the Opposition is seeking.