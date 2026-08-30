Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday conferred with Uzbekistan’s highest state honour for foreign leaders, the ‘Oliy Darajali Do’stlik’ Order, by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for his contribution to strengthening ties between the two countries.

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Modi dedicated the honour to the 1.4 billion people of India, describing it as a symbol of the enduring friendship between the two civilisations.

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“Honoured to receive the ‘Oliy Darajali Do’stlik’ Order. I dedicate this to the enduring bond between India and Uzbekistan,” Modi said in a post on X.

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He expressed hope that the India-Uzbekistan relationship would continue to deepen, with bilateral cooperation expanding across sectors and contributing to the prosperity of the two countries.

The award marks a significant recognition of Modi’s role in advancing India-Uzbekistan relations, which have expanded across political, economic and strategic spheres.

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The Uzbek honour, whose name translates to “Order of High-Level Friendship”, is among the country’s highest distinctions for foreign leaders and is reserved for those regarded as having made a significant contribution to strengthening friendship and cooperation with Uzbekistan.

Modi said the recognition would further reinforce the “enduring bond” between the two countries and expressed his wish for the friendship between India and Uzbekistan to flourish.