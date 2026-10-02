PM Modi, Congress leaders pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders on Friday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, recalling his ideals of truth, non-violence, compassion and service and their relevance in guiding society.

PM Modi said Gandhi’s entire life was a beacon of truth, non-violence, compassion and service and that his timeless message would continue to guide humanity.

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“May Bapu’s timeless message keep guiding us towards a better society and a ‘Viksit Bharat’,” Modi said in a post on X.

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In a video message, the prime minister said the significance of Gandhi Jayanti for the nation was known to everyone and noted that Gandhi’s ideology had inspired the entire world.

“Mahatma Gandhi is such a personality that, even though he was far away from power, he continues to remain in the hearts of millions of people,” Modi said.

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He said Gandhi’s ideology would continue to guide and inspire humanity in the years to come.

“Mahatma Gandhi always encouraged everyone to adopt ‘Swadeshi’. In this process, Khadi remains a top priority. I appeal to everyone to buy at least one Khadi product on October 2 and proudly say that it is ‘Swadeshi’,” he said.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge also paid rich tributes at Gandhi’s memorial at Rajghat.

In his post in Hindi on X, Rahul said, “Truth, non-violence, and fearlessness - these are Bapu’s greatest legacy. They taught us never to bow before injustice.”

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, “The Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, who gave strength to truth, courage to non-violence, and made Satyagraha the most powerful weapon against injustice, not only guided India’s freedom struggle but also showed the entire world the path of humanity, compassion, and peace.”

Today, when new challenges stand before his thoughts and values, remaining steadfast on Bapu’s principles of truth, non-violence, harmony, and justice is the true tribute to him, the Congress chief said.

Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar and was assassinated on January 30, 1948, in Delhi.

The Congress also remembered former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary and former Congress leader K Kamaraj on his death anniversary.

Kharge said, “A symbol of simplicity, integrity, and national service, the life of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri ji is an extraordinary example of dedication to India.”

From land reforms to strengthening the foundations of the Green and White Revolutions, from abolishing third-class travel in railways to arranging seats for women in buses, and providing steadfast leadership to the country in the 1965 war; his contribution to nation-building is unforgettable, Kharge said.

“His simple life, imbued with Gandhian values and lofty ideals, will continue to inspire us forever, ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’,” the Congress chief said.

Paying tributes to Kamaraj, Kharge said, “We pay our respectful tribute to Bharat Ratna, K. Kamaraj, one of India’s distinguished nation-builders, remembered for his simplicity, integrity and unwavering commitment to public service.”

“His pioneering initiatives, including the Mid Day Meal scheme, helped bring education within the reach of millions of underprivileged children,” he said.

His vision of inclusive progress, compassionate governance and service to the nation continues to inspire generations, Kharge said.