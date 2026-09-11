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Home / India / PM Modi continues Tamil outreach, gifts Russian translation of Thirukkural to Putin

PM Modi continues Tamil outreach, gifts Russian translation of Thirukkural to Putin

The first time PM Modi invoked Tamil pride internationally was during his address at the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:41 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents Russian President Vladimir Putin with a Russian translation of the Thirukkural, an ancient Tamil classic, during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit 2026, in New Delhi on Friday. (Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday gifted the Russian translation of the classical Tamil text Thirukkural to President Vladimir Putin, continuing his practice of showcasing Tamil literature and culture on the global stage.

The first time PM Modi invoked Tamil pride internationally was during his address at the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, where he quoted Tamil poet Kaniyan Pungundranar to emphasise the Indian tradition of universal brotherhood.

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Since then, PM Modi, during his state visit to Malaysia in February 2026, invoked the glory of Tamil culture, connecting with the vast Indian diaspora of Tamil origin there.

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During his recent visit to Uzbekistan, the Prime Minister also proposed translating Thirukkural into the Uzbek language.

The Thirukkural, a 1,330-couplet anthology, is a treatise on morality and a well-known text on everyday wisdom.

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Even in the political sphere, PM Modi has continued to woo Tamilians despite the ruling BJP's negligible electoral footprint in the southern state.

He proposed the famous Tamil-Kashi Sangamam as a cultural bridge between Tamil Nadu and his own Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi.

The event facilitates an exchange between cultural influencers from North and South India and remains an important pillar of PM Modi's "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" vision.

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