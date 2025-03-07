PM Modi dedicates ‘Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados’ award to 1.4 billion Indians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed gratitude to the government and people of Barbados for conferring him with the ‘Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados’ award. He dedicated the award to 1.4 billion Indians and the close ties between India and Barbados.

The award was conferred on the prime minister by the Barbados government for his exemplary work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his gratitude to the Government and the people of Barbados for the ‘Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados’ Award. Modi has dedicated this honour to the 1.4 billion Indians and to the close relations between India and Barbados.”

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Grateful to the Government and the people of Barbados for this honour.”

He made the statement on X in response to a post shared by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Thursday, where he mentioned that he received ‘Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados’ award on behalf of PM Modi from Barbados President Dame Sandra Mason.