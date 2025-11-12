DT
Home / India / PM Modi departs for New Delhi after concluding two-day state visit to Bhutan

PM Modi departs for New Delhi after concluding two-day state visit to Bhutan

In a special gesture, the Bhutan King came to see off Modi at the airport

PTI
Thimpu, Updated At : 12:07 PM Nov 12, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
In this image posted on Nov. 12, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for New Delhi after concluding his visit to Bhutan. (@MEAIndia/X via PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday departed for New Delhi after concluding his two-day state visit to Bhutan, during which he inaugurated a 1,020-MW hydropower project built with Indian assistance and held talks with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

In a special gesture, the Bhutan King came to see off Modi at the airport.

“This visit will further deepen the India-Bhutan bilateral friendship and advance cooperation in various areas,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Modi and King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on Tuesday inaugurated the Punatsanchchhu-II project following their wide-ranging talks. Electricity generated from the project would be supplied to both countries.

The Indian side also announced a concessional credit line of Rs 4,000 crore to fund energy projects in Bhutan.

Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the ‘Kalachakra Empowerment’ ceremony, along with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and former King Jigme Singye Wangchuck at the ongoing Global Peace Prayer Festival.

Earlier in the day, Modi met with Bhutan’s former King Jigme Singye Wangchuck and said he appreciated his extensive efforts over the years towards further cementing ties between the two South Asian neighbours.

Modi on Tuesday addressed an event at Changlimethang Stadium to mark the 70th birth anniversary of Bhutan’s fourth ‘Druk Gyalpo’ Jigme Singye Wangchuck.

Modi said India and Bhutan have shared a deep spiritual and cultural bond for centuries and it was his commitment to participate in this “important occasion”.

