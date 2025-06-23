DT
PT
PM Modi directs compilation of all legal records related to Emergency

PM Modi directs compilation of all legal records related to Emergency

Was chairing the 47th Annual General Meeting of Prime Ministers Museum and Library Society
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:53 PM Jun 23, 2025 IST
Narendra Modi. PTI file
Prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday directed that all legal records pertaining to the period of Emergency be prepared and preserved for posterity.

Chairing the 47th Annual General Meeting of Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) Society here, the PM also mooted a new concept of ‘Museum Map of India’.

He suggested development of a comprehensive national database of all museums in the country and said that a compilation of all legal battles relating to the Emergency period may be prepared and preserved in light of the completion of 50 years after the Emergency.

He said systematic preservation of these records can ensure that future generations and researchers in particular will be able to study and understand the period of Emergency without difficulty.

The government and the ruling BJP will on June 25 mark 50 years of imposition of Emergency by Indira Gandhi.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasised that museums hold immense significance across the world and have the power to make us experience history. He underlined the need to make continuous efforts to generate public interest in museums and to enhance their prestige in society.

He said the ‘Museum Map of India’ would provide a unified cultural and informational landscape of museums across the country.

Underlining the importance of increased use of technology, the Prime Minister suggested development of a comprehensive national database of all museums in the country, incorporating key metrics such as footfall and quality standards.

He highlighted the need for fresh initiatives, such as creation of a committee consisting of five persons from each state below the age of 35 in order to bring out fresh ideas and perspectives on museums in the country.

