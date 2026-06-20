PM Modi disburses Rs 2,400 crore incentives to beneficiaries under PM-VBRY

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi disbursed incentives amounting to Rs 2,400 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) at a special event in New Delhi on Friday.

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Addressing the event, Modi said PM-VBRY is much more than an employment scheme. It is an initiative designed to strengthen the aspirations of young people entering their first jobs while creating a robust bridge between industry and the workforce.

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He observed that while many schemes are typically focused either on employees or employers, this programme simultaneously supports both. The government stands with young people beginning their professional journeys and encourages institutions that create new employment opportunities.

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Sharing the achievements of the scheme, Modi said that nearly 70 lakh new jobs have been created so far and an equal number of first-time employees have been brought under the ambit of social security.

He further noted that close to 20 lakh young people have completed six months in their first jobs, while around 10 lakh beneficiaries have already received incentives under the scheme upon completing this milestone. More than Rs 2,000 crore has been directly transferred to beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

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Describing this support as more than financial assistance, Modi said it reflects the nation’s recognition of the hard work of its youth and its confidence in their future.

The Prime Minister also expressed satisfaction over the participation of institutions and enterprises that have generated employment opportunities under the scheme.

"Employment generation gains momentum when the government, industry, and youth work together. The initiative is a reflection of a new India where young people receive opportunities, industries receive encouragement, and employment generation becomes a national mission," he said.

PM-VBRY came into effect on 1 August 2025 and is designed to promote formal employment and incentivise job creation. Under Part A of the scheme, first-time employees registered with EPFO and earning wages up to Rs 1 lakh per month are eligible for an incentive equivalent to one month's wage, up to Rs 15,000, in two installments.

Under Part B of the scheme, employers generating additional employment are eligible for incentives of up to Rs 3,000 per month per additional employee for a period of two years. Recognising the importance of manufacturing in driving employment growth, employers in the manufacturing sector are eligible to receive incentives for an additional two years.

With a total outlay of Rs 99,446 crore, PM-VBRY aims to facilitate the creation of more than 3.5 crore jobs over a two-year period. Of these, around 1.92 crore beneficiaries are expected to be first-time entrants into the workforce.