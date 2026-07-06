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Home / India / PM Modi embarks on 3-nation tour to Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand

PM Modi embarks on 3-nation tour to Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand

The PM will visit Indonesia from July 6 to 8 at the invitation of President Prabowo Subianto

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:37 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves as he emplanes for Indonesia, from New Delhi. (PMO via PTI Photo)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday left for a six-day visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, saying the three-nation tour would bolster India's strategic partnerships, expand economic engagement and reinforce New Delhi's vision for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

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Modi will visit Indonesia from July 6 to 8 at the invitation of President Prabowo Subianto.

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The visit marks his first bilateral trip to the Southeast Asian nation since India and Indonesia elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018. It also follows President Prabowo's state visit to India as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in January 2025.

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In his departure statement, the Prime Minister said India and Indonesia shared deep civilisational and people-to-people ties and expressed confidence that the visit would further deepen the multifaceted partnership.

During the visit, Modi will interact with the Indian diaspora and, along with President Prabowo, visit the Prambanan Temple complex in Yogyakarta, describing it as a testament to the shared cultural heritage of the two countries.

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From Indonesia, Modi will travel to Melbourne at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The talks are expected to focus on further strengthening the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with emphasis on defence and security, trade and investment, education, mobility and people-to-people ties.

The Prime Minister said the visit would also provide an opportunity to deepen cooperation in emerging and critical technologies, as well as sports and sports science. He is also scheduled to interact with members of the Indian diaspora in Australia.

The final leg of the tour will take Modi to Auckland, where he will hold talks with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. The discussions are expected to build on the momentum generated by Luxon's visit to India in March 2025 and focus on enhancing economic, trade and commercial cooperation.

Referring to the recently signed India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement, Modi said both countries were committed to strengthening bilateral trade and commercial ties. He will also address a large gathering of the Indian community in New Zealand, acknowledging the diaspora's contribution to bilateral relations.

The Prime Minister said the visits to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand would further strengthen India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision and its commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

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