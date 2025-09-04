DT
PM Modi, EU leaders reaffirm commitment for early conclusion of free trade deal, discuss Ukraine conflict

PM Modi, EU leaders reaffirm commitment for early conclusion of free trade deal, discuss Ukraine conflict

The leaders welcome advancements in trade, technology, investment, innovation, sustainability, defence, security
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:29 PM Sep 04, 2025 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PMO/PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a joint telephone conversation with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, with the three leaders reviewing the progress in bilateral relations and reiterating commitment to deepen cooperation across strategic sectors.

The leaders welcomed advancements in trade, technology, investment, innovation, sustainability, defence, security, and supply chain resilience, while stressing the importance of an early conclusion of negotiations for the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and the implementation of the IMEEC corridor.

“As the world’s largest democratic forces, India and the EU share a strong and close relationship built on trust, shared values, and a common vision for the future,” the leaders said, underlining the role of the India-EU Strategic Partnership in addressing global challenges, fostering stability, and promoting a rules-based order.

The discussions also touched upon regional and global developments. Modi and the EU leaders exchanged views on efforts to bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine, with the Prime Minister Modi reiterating India’s consistent position in support of a peaceful resolution and early restoration of stability.

Building on the visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India in February, the leaders agreed to convene the next India-EU Summit at the earliest mutual convenience.

According to the officials, Prime Minister Modi extended an invitation to Costa and von der Leyen to visit India for the summit.

The leaders agreed to remain in touch to carry forward the momentum in the partnership.

