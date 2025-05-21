PM Modi ‘failed’ to build political narrative after armed forces ‘excellent job’: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to build a political narrative globally after the country’s armed forces’ ‘excellent job’ of dismantling terror infrastructure inside Pakistan through ‘Operation Sindoor’.

The Congress has also announced ‘Jaihind Sabhas’ in the last week of May to highlight the government’s failures post Pahalgam terror attack.

The party said the ‘sabhas’ will be held across 16 places in the country, and will put 11 questions before PM Modi concerning the events following the sudden ceasefire on May 10.

Congress leader Colonel Rohit Choudhary, who also heads the party’s wing of retired ex-servicemen, said, “Our security forces delivered an excellent result by launching 'Operation Sindoor'. However, PM Modi failed to translate this military success into a political message globally. Additionally, the Navy capabilities were not fully utilised – the responsibility for this lies with the Prime Minister.”

Choudhary also raised questions about the ‘surprising’ ceasefire on May 10, announced by US President Donald Trump.

“We were in an advantageous position on May 10. Why was the ceasefire accepted, and that too announced by another country’s president (Donald Trump)? He was not rebutted by PM Modi which is a silent way of endorsing it. Where is your spine, Modi ji? Why allow third party mediation and thereby violate the Simla Pact?” he asked.

“President Trump mentioned trade talks five-six times. You have done deal with ‘sindoor’ (vermillion) of this country. Show courage like Indira Gandhiji did,” he said.

On Pahalgam terror attack, the Congress leader termed it an “intelligence failure” for which Home Minister Amit Shah is responsible.

हम जीत रहे थे, हमारी फौज पाकिस्तान के ड्रोन-मिसाइल और बाकी सभी तरह के हमलों को नाकाम कर रही थी... लड़ाई का चौथा दिन था, लेकिन तभी शाम होते-होते अचानक सीजफायर की घोषणा कर दी गई। सीजफायर की घोषणा अमेरिका की धरती से की गई, जो हमारे लिए शर्म की बात है। इस पूरे हालात में देश एकजुट… pic.twitter.com/RxCUPoqqv2 — COL Rohit Chaudhry (@ColRohitChaudry) May 21, 2025

“Between April 6 to 7, the Home Minister held security review. On April 17, the Prime Minister’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir was cancelled. It is a failure of intelligence agencies and government,” he said.