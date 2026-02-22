PM Modi flags success stories of farmers in better land use, water saving, extra income

A Kerala village's success in growing 570 varieties of rice in a single field and how a Odisha farmer has secured extra income through better land use and water savings were flagged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio broadcast, "Mann Ki Baat", on Sunday.

Modi said the results of the country's farmers' hard work are reflected in the statistics and India has now become the world's largest rice producer.

He said producing more than 150 million tons of rice is no small achievement as the country is meeting its own needs and contributing to the global food basket.

Modi said farmers are not just food providers, they are the true devotees of the earth and people should learn from them farmers how to turn soil into gold.

He said many farmers are blending tradition and technology, and some are focussing not just on production but also on quality, value addition and new markets.

He said the story of a young farmer from Odisha named Hirod Patel is truly inspiring. Until about eight years ago, Patel cultivated paddy in the traditional way with his father, Shiv Shankar Patel, but then, he began to approach farming from a new perspective.

"He built a strong mesh structure over his farm's pond, grew creeper vegetables on it, planted bananas, guavas and coconuts around the pond, and also started fish farming in the pond," the prime minister said.

In other words, he said, traditional farming, growing vegetables and fruits and fish cultivation have been undertaken in one place and this has led to better land use, water savings and additional income. "Today, farmers from far and wide come over to see his model," Modi said.

In Kerala's Thrissur, there is a village where 570 varieties of rice are grown in a single field, the prime minister noted.

"This includes local varieties, herbal varieties and even varieties imported from other states. This is not just farming, it is a massive campaign to preserve seed heritage," he said.

Modi said agricultural products are now reaching foreign countries more easily by air like Nanjangud bananas from Karnataka, Mysuru betel leaves and Indi lemons were exported to the Maldives.

"These products are known for their taste and quality, and have even received the GI tag. Today's farmer seeks quality, is also increasing quantity and making his mark as well," he said.